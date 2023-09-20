Almost all agree that Beachwood needs a new playground but some question the price

BEACHWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - Beachwood Councilman-at-Large Mike Burcans agrees that the city needs a new playground on Fairmount Boulevard, just west of the Aquatic Center.

“I’m a hundred percent in support of a significant playground improvement project,” said Burcans. “What I’m not in support of is spending three-point-five million on it when the most expensive playground project in the county’s history was completed last year in Westlake for a million dollars.”

Beachwood Council Vice President Eric Synenberg agrees it’s expensive but says the city demands the best.

“It’s three-point-five million dollars; when I first saw that, I was a little bit sticker-shocked,” said Synenberg. “There’s no doubt about it, we do spend more money on community amenities than other neighboring suburbs, That’s just a fact We’re actually proud of that. because when you spend more, you’re actually getting a better amenity.”

Synenberg says there’s $1 million of site work involved in the project and Burcans and three council challengers not only challenge that number but have questioned the bidding process, saying it should have been more competitive.

“If doing a nice playground cost three million dollars,” said Burcans, “I wouldn’t be against spending three million dollars.”

“What we’re going to end up with is probably the nicest playground in the State of Ohio,” said Synenberg.

Synenberg said Cuyahoga County kicked in $700,000 so the entire county can enjoy it and things like playgrounds have gotten more expensive.

“City’s are spending more money than ever now,” said Synenberg. “Solon is spending up to thirty million dollars on their community park, Mayfield Heights is spending thirty-five million dollars on a community center.”

The plan already passed Beachwood council by a 4-3 vote but Burcans said he’ll try to revisit the plan when a new council is elected in November. Groundbreaking is scheduled for the fall, equipment has been purchased and the park is scheduled to open next spring or summer.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.