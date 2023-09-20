AMHERST, Ohio (WOIO) - A driver caught speeding was also caught with a loaded gun he was prohibited from having due to prior felony convictions, Amherst police confirmed on Sept. 19.

When the night shift officers initiated the traffic stop for a speeding violation, they learned the driver had prior felony convictions for firearm related offenses, according to police.

Police said officers searched the car and found a loaded firearm in a back pack in the back seat.

Amherst officers seize gun from driver with prior felony convictions during traffic stop, police say (Amherst Police Department)

The driver was arrested and charged with multiple felony weapon violations, on top of the traffic offenses, according to police.

