2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
W82TXT
Deals

Amherst officers seize gun from driver with prior felony convictions during traffic stop

Amherst officers seize gun from driver with prior felony convictions during traffic stop,...
Amherst officers seize gun from driver with prior felony convictions during traffic stop, police say(Amherst Police Department)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 10:05 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMHERST, Ohio (WOIO) - A driver caught speeding was also caught with a loaded gun he was prohibited from having due to prior felony convictions, Amherst police confirmed on Sept. 19.

When the night shift officers initiated the traffic stop for a speeding violation, they learned the driver had prior felony convictions for firearm related offenses, according to police.

Police said officers searched the car and found a loaded firearm in a back pack in the back seat.

Amherst officers seize gun from driver with prior felony convictions during traffic stop,...
Amherst officers seize gun from driver with prior felony convictions during traffic stop, police say(Amherst Police Department)

The driver was arrested and charged with multiple felony weapon violations, on top of the traffic offenses, according to police.

Amherst officers seize gun from driver with prior felony convictions during traffic stop,...
Amherst officers seize gun from driver with prior felony convictions during traffic stop, police say(Amherst Police Department)

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A judge in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas on Aug. 14 found Mackenzie Shirilla,...
Strongsville teen convicted of double murder in 2022 crash sentenced to life in prison
At least 9 tornadoes touched down in Ohio during severe weather, NWS says
Fraternal twins, Jose III and A-ria share the same birthday as their parents, Jose Jr. & Scierra.
Northeast Ohio twins born on the same day as both parents
Heavy rain floods Northeast Ohio roads (I-90 W of Warren Road)
Heavy rain floods Northeast Ohio roads
Power Outages
41,000 FirstEnergy customers still without power due to severe storms in Northeast Ohio

Latest News

Downtown Cleveland Taco Bell Cantina closes doors
Downtown Cleveland Taco Bell Cantina closes doors
Newburgh Heights city council approves layoffs
Fake prepaid cards used to buy $4,000 worth of Akron vape shop items, police say
Fake prepaid cards used to buy $4,000 worth of Akron vape shop items, police say
Man indicted on 17 counts for killing pregnant sister, her husband at Maple Heights park