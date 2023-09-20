2 Strong 4 Bullies
Browns RB Kareem Hunt: ‘I came ready to play and win’

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, left, hands off to running back Kareem Hunt during...
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, left, hands off to running back Kareem Hunt during an NFL football practice in Berea, Ohio, Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022. (AP Photo/David Dermer)(David Dermer | AP)
By Christopher Dellecese
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Saying he has “mad respect for everybody in this building,” Kareem Hunt returned to Berea as a member of the Browns Wednesday.

Hunt, 28, signed a one-year deal with Cleveland worth up to $4 million, according to reports.

Hunt was a high school star in Cleveland at Willoughby South and played his college ball at Toledo.

