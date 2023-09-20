Browns RB Kareem Hunt: ‘I came ready to play and win’
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Saying he has “mad respect for everybody in this building,” Kareem Hunt returned to Berea as a member of the Browns Wednesday.
Hunt, 28, signed a one-year deal with Cleveland worth up to $4 million, according to reports.
Hunt was a high school star in Cleveland at Willoughby South and played his college ball at Toledo.
