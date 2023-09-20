City of Cleveland prosecutes negligent landlords in new effort to fight lead hazards

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The city of Cleveland is ramping up efforts to fight back against lead dangers, especially when it comes to children.

City leaders are now prosecuting landlords who haven’t kept their rental homes safe.

“We are going to be proactive and break down silos to make sure we hold people accountable to protect all of Cleveland’s neighborhoods,” said Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb.

Mayor Bibb is sending a message to irresponsible landlords.

For the first time in decades, the city is prosecuting 50 people and companies for failing to keep their properties lead-free.

The result of that negligence is devastating for our local children.

“Every year, we’re referred over 200 cases of children who’ve been poisoned by lead at that greater than 10 micrograms per deciliter level,” said Dr. Dave Margolius, Cleveland’s Director of Public Health. “That means that all of those children have had irreversible neurotoxicity.”

Cleveland Chief of Code Enforcement Dave Roberts says all of these landlords got lead hazard control orders telling them exactly what they needed to do to fix the danger, but they never followed through.

Some of the steps needed to comply were as simple as painting a fresh coat over lead dusting.

“Some of this is so simple, it’s appalling that people wouldn’t at least begin to take care of it,” said Roberts.

Now, all 50 landlords face at least 75 counts of a first-degree misdemeanor and potentially thousands of dollars in fines or jail time.

It’s a big price to pay for failing to protect homes from lead and the city says this is just the beginning of a new wave of efforts to fight back against lead.

According to Cleveland’s Director of Building and Housing, the agency just introduced a new reform package incorporating lead compliance into rental registrations.

Director Sally Martin O’Toole says The Lead Safe Cleveland Coalition offers up to $12,000 per unit to rental property owners trying to make their properties lead-free.

You can apply for financial support here.

