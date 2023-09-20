Cleveland police: Detectives seek to ID man who siphoned gas from church van
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Detectives with the Cleveland Police Second District are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man accused of stealing from a church.
Police say the man pictured below drilled a hole in a church van and siphoned the gasoline out.
According to detectives, the suspect was possibly traveling in a Pontiac Bonneville.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 216-623-2711.
