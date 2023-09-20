CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Detectives with the Cleveland Police Second District are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man accused of stealing from a church.

Police say the man pictured below drilled a hole in a church van and siphoned the gasoline out.

Cleveland police: Detectives seek to ID man who siphoned gas from church van (Source: Cleveland police)

According to detectives, the suspect was possibly traveling in a Pontiac Bonneville.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 216-623-2711.

