Cleveland police: Detectives seek to ID man who siphoned gas from church van

By Avery Williams
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Detectives with the Cleveland Police Second District are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man accused of stealing from a church.

Police say the man pictured below drilled a hole in a church van and siphoned the gasoline out.

According to detectives, the suspect was possibly traveling in a Pontiac Bonneville.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 216-623-2711.

