CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland police officer was involved in a car accident early Wednesday.

It happened around 7 a.m. in the area of E. 79th Street and Chester Avenue.

E. 79th incident ((Source: WOIO))

This is in the city’s Fairfax neighborhood.

This is a developing story. Check back with 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.