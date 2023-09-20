2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland’s Great Grocery Giveaway ends season with help from former Browns players

By Angie Rodriguez
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Wrapping up their last day of the Great Grocery Giveaway at Tri-C, the Western Reserve Area Agency on Aging had some special guests in attendance.

Former Cleveland Browns players volunteered Wednesday to give back to their community.

“I’ve always looked for opportunities, look for ways to actually give back and to help someone else to not have to go through the trials and tribulations that I did when I was growing up,” Former Cleveland Browns player Cleo Miller said.

One of the seniors in attendance of today’s event, was 72-year-old William Bonner.

Bonner says that he’s grateful for Western Reserve, and that they’re not only helped him– but his family as well.

Browns Great Grocery Giveaway
Browns Great Grocery Giveaway

“Our seniors… we need this type of thing,” Bonner said.

“I’m driving now, but it’s a certain point and time that I’m not gonna be able to drive because I’m just older, and we need assistance.”

