Cleveland’s Muni Lot, other city-owned lots to increase rates Oct. 1

Cleveland Browns fans flood Muni Lot before home opener
Cleveland Browns fans flood Muni Lot before home opener
By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Select city of Cleveland parking lot rate increases will kick in Oct. 1, according to a release from the city.

The approved rate changes come as a part of a citywide parking overhaul and smart parking roll out.

Under the direction of Cleveland’s Chief Operating Officer Bonnie Teeuwen, a recent look at the city’s parking system assessed demand, evaluated lots, established zones and looked at rates and revenue.

“As we work toward our goal of smart parking across the city, we have to factor in rising operational costs as well as the cost of the necessary upgrades,” Chief Teeuwen said. “Parking in Cleveland is well below market rate, especially for special events and at peak times, making these adjustments essential for continued maintenance and improvements to our facilities.”

The new legislation places a cap on rates up to a certain dollar amount. While this gives the city the authority to change parking rates, not all rates will change at this time.

For this year, the agreed upon new rates and caps and are:

Willard Park Garage:

  • 0-60 minutes: $4 flat rate and $1.50 for each additional 30-minute period; $12 daily max; $10 early bird rate (daily maximum capped at $20)
  • Special event parking is capped at $60
  • Browns game day parking: $40 per space
  • General monthly rate for non-city employees $150 (capped at $175)

North Coast Municipal (Muni) Lot:

  • Daily rate for cars, SUVs and small trucks: $5 (capped at $10)
  • Daily rate for RVs, buses and oversized trucks: $35 (capped at $50)
  • Non-city employee monthly rate: $70 (capped at $100)
  • Special event parking is capped at $50
  • Browns game day parking: $40 per space
  • Overnight rate for RV’s and buses: $75 (capped at $80)
  • Overnight rate for cars: $25 (capped at $30)

Canal Basin Lot:

  • Daily rate: $5 (capped at $10)
  • Weekday special event parking (6 p.m. to 6 a.m.) is capped at $50
  • Browns game day parking: $20 per space

The city said information about additional municipal lots and enhancements to on-street parking will be coming soon.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE
Cleveland Browns fans could be paying almost double to park in the Muni Lot this season
Cleveland releases parking and Muni-Lot rules, restrictions for Browns game
Browns fans beware: Muni lot parking could cost you up to $70 next game day

