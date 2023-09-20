Downtown Cleveland Taco Bell Cantina closes doors

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Downtown Cleveland’s Taco Bell Cantina has closed its doors, according to a sign posted in the window of the restaurant.

The Cantina, which first opened in 2017, was the sixth in the country to serve alcohol along with a tapas-style menu, shareable appetizers and the regular menu.

“We are sorry for the inconvenience, but this location has CLOSED,” the sign said. “Please visit us at one of our neighboring locations. Thank you for your support and understanding.”

At the time the Cantina opened, fans waited over seven hours just to get a taste of the exclusive menu.

The Cantina was located in the old Cadillac Ranch location at 200 Euclid Ave.

It is unknown what will replace it at this time.

