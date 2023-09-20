2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
W82TXT
Deals

Downtown Cleveland Taco Bell Cantina closes doors

Downtown Cleveland Taco Bell Cantina closes doors
Downtown Cleveland Taco Bell Cantina closes doors(Source: WOIO)
By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 9:44 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Downtown Cleveland’s Taco Bell Cantina has closed its doors, according to a sign posted in the window of the restaurant.

The Cantina, which first opened in 2017, was the sixth in the country to serve alcohol along with a tapas-style menu, shareable appetizers and the regular menu.

“We are sorry for the inconvenience, but this location has CLOSED,” the sign said. “Please visit us at one of our neighboring locations. Thank you for your support and understanding.”

At the time the Cantina opened, fans waited over seven hours just to get a taste of the exclusive menu.

The Cantina was located in the old Cadillac Ranch location at 200 Euclid Ave.

It is unknown what will replace it at this time.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A judge in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas on Aug. 14 found Mackenzie Shirilla,...
Strongsville teen convicted of double murder in 2022 crash sentenced to life in prison
At least 9 tornadoes touched down in Ohio during severe weather, NWS says
Fraternal twins, Jose III and A-ria share the same birthday as their parents, Jose Jr. & Scierra.
Northeast Ohio twins born on the same day as both parents
Heavy rain floods Northeast Ohio roads (I-90 W of Warren Road)
Heavy rain floods Northeast Ohio roads
Power Outages
41,000 FirstEnergy customers still without power due to severe storms in Northeast Ohio

Latest News

Newburgh Heights city council approves layoffs
Fake prepaid cards used to buy $4,000 worth of Akron vape shop items, police say
Fake prepaid cards used to buy $4,000 worth of Akron vape shop items, police say
Man indicted on 17 counts for killing pregnant sister, her husband at Maple Heights park
Cleveland Family Dollar robbers push employee into door, police say
Cleveland Family Dollar robbers push employee into door, police say