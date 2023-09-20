2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
W82TXT
Deals

Elon Musk’s brain implant startup recruiting for human trials

Neuralink, Elon Musk's brain implant startup, is set to begin human trials.
Neuralink, Elon Musk's brain implant startup, is set to begin human trials.(Source: Neuralink via CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 1:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – One of Elon Musk’s companies is offering people with quadriplegia a chance to use a brain implant to move.

Musk’s controversial startup Neuralink says it’s recruiting for its first human trial.

It’s working on a “Precise Robotically Implanted Brain-Computer Interface,” called “PRIME” for short.

Participants will have a chip placed in their brains that sends signals to an app. The goal is to control a computer cursor or keyboard with their thoughts.

Neuralink is controversial since a monkey died during a trial last year.

The company said people with a cervical spinal cord injury or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) may qualify for the six-year study.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Willowick Officer Maddie
Willowick police officer, 27, suffers stroke 2 days before her wedding
Even after getting new info, Tesla hadn’t restored the supercharging feature and they hadn’t...
Tesla blocks woman from charging her car
Ethan Liming Trial
LIVE: Closing arguments in the trial for Akron brothers accused in death of Ethan Liming
Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb is cared off the field with an injury during the first...
Cleveland Browns coach confirms Nick Chubb will be out for season: ‘Very disappointed’
A Cleveland Police zone car blocks the crime scene at W. 6th St.
Cleveland Police to hold auction for impounded cars

Latest News

FILE - In this Jan. 7, 2021, image taken from Coffee County, Ga., security video, Cathy Latham,...
Lawyers say 3 Republicans who falsely said Trump won Georgia were ‘contingent’ electors, not fake
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meets with President Joe Biden in New York on...
Biden warns Netanyahu about the health of Israel’s democracy and urges compromise on court overhaul
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., briefs reporters following a closed-door...
Speaker McCarthy says there’s still time to prevent a government shutdown as others look at options
FILE - Former officer Jason Rosenblatt, left, and Aurora Police Officer Randy Roedema, right,...
Elijah McClain died after a police stop and ketamine injection. Now, 2 officers are on trial
File - Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks during a House Financial Services...
Federal Reserve keeps rates unchanged but signals likelihood of another hike this year to fight inflation