Fake prepaid cards used to buy $4,000 worth of Akron vape shop items, police say

By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 8:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The duo accused of using fake prepaid cards to buy over $4,000 with of items from Kings of Vapor + Smoke Shop are on the loose, Akron police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying them.

Police said the fraud happened on Aug. 21 and Sept. 8 at 1850 S Arlington St.

Take a close look at the surveillance photo of the suspects shared by the Akron Police Department:

Fake prepaid cards used to buy $4,000 worth of Akron vape shop items, police say(Akron Police Department)

If you recognize either of these suspects or have any other information on this fraud, call Akron Police Det. R. Bassett at 330-375-2600; the APD Tip Line at 330-375-2TIP; or the Summit County Crimestoppers, Inc. at 330-434-COPS (2677).

You can also text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637 (CRIMES).

Reference report #23-106723 with your tips.

Callers can stay anonymous.

Police warned the community to call 911 if you see the suspects, but do not approach them.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

