Girl Scouts of Northeast Ohio get $10,000 from KFC Foundation

MACEDONIA, Ohio (WOIO) - The KFC Foundation has selected the Girl Scouts of Northeast Ohio to receive $10,000 as one of the 100 Kentucky Fried Wishes grants from the KFC Foundation.

The non-profit organization works to build courage, confidence, and character in young girls.

Local KFC Franchisee and previous Girl Scout, Sandra Rapp, serves on the GSNEO STEM Advisory and STEM Center Capital Campaign Committees and referred the organization to the Kentucky Fried Wishes program.

According to a release from the KFC Foundation, the Kentucky Fried Wishes grant will help the non-profit build an ADA-accessible StarLab Dome to provide STEM-oriented educational experiences to girls and boys across its 18-county GSNEO region.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.