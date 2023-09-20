2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
W82TXT
Deals

Girl Scouts of Northeast Ohio get $10,000 from KFC Foundation

Girl Scouts of Northeast Ohio gets $10,000 from KFC Foundation
Girl Scouts of Northeast Ohio gets $10,000 from KFC Foundation(Source: KFC Foundation)
By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:38 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MACEDONIA, Ohio (WOIO) - The KFC Foundation has selected the Girl Scouts of Northeast Ohio to receive $10,000 as one of the 100 Kentucky Fried Wishes grants from the KFC Foundation.

The non-profit organization works to build courage, confidence, and character in young girls.

Local KFC Franchisee and previous Girl Scout, Sandra Rapp, serves on the GSNEO STEM Advisory and STEM Center Capital Campaign Committees and referred the organization to the Kentucky Fried Wishes program.

According to a release from the KFC Foundation, the Kentucky Fried Wishes grant will help the non-profit build an ADA-accessible StarLab Dome to provide STEM-oriented educational experiences to girls and boys across its 18-county GSNEO region.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A judge in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas on Aug. 14 found Mackenzie Shirilla,...
Strongsville teen convicted of double murder in 2022 crash sentenced to life in prison
At least 9 tornadoes touched down in Ohio during severe weather, NWS says
Fraternal twins, Jose III and A-ria share the same birthday as their parents, Jose Jr. & Scierra.
Northeast Ohio twins born on the same day as both parents
Heavy rain floods Northeast Ohio roads (I-90 W of Warren Road)
Heavy rain floods Northeast Ohio roads
Power Outages
41,000 FirstEnergy customers still without power due to severe storms in Northeast Ohio

Latest News

24-year-old Rakeem Ingram was shot and killed on W. 32nd Street in Cleveland almost exactly...
Cleveland mother desperate for justice in her son’s 2019 murder
Amherst officers seize gun from driver with prior felony convictions during traffic stop,...
Amherst officers seize gun from driver with prior felony convictions during traffic stop
Newburgh Heights city council approves layoffs
Newburgh Heights city council approves layoffs
Cleveland mother desperate for justice in her son’s 2019 murder
Cleveland mother desperate for justice in her son’s 2019 murder