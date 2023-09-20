Guardians swept in KC

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Lucas Giolito gave up 3 runs in the first inning and the Cleveland Guardians lost to the Royals in Kansas City 6-2 Wednesday afternoon.

The Royals sweep the 3-game series.

Nelson Velasquez’s 3-run homer in the first was the big blow off Giolito, who struck out 6 in 5.1 innings.

Angel Zerpa got the win for KC with 5.1 innings of scoreless relief behind starter Zack Greinke.

Josh Naylor had 2 hits for Cleveland, which returns home Thursday for a 4-game series with Baltimore.

