2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
W82TXT
Deals

Guardians swept in KC

The "Diamond C" logo is an evolution of the team's classic Block C logo.
The "Diamond C" logo is an evolution of the team's classic Block C logo.(Source: Cleveland Guardians)
By Christopher Dellecese
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Lucas Giolito gave up 3 runs in the first inning and the Cleveland Guardians lost to the Royals in Kansas City 6-2 Wednesday afternoon.

The Royals sweep the 3-game series.

Nelson Velasquez’s 3-run homer in the first was the big blow off Giolito, who struck out 6 in 5.1 innings.

Angel Zerpa got the win for KC with 5.1 innings of scoreless relief behind starter Zack Greinke.

Josh Naylor had 2 hits for Cleveland, which returns home Thursday for a 4-game series with Baltimore.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Willowick Officer Maddie
Willowick police officer, 27, suffers stroke 2 days before her wedding
Even after getting new info, Tesla hadn’t restored the supercharging feature and they hadn’t...
Tesla blocks woman from charging her car
Ethan Liming Trial
Jury deliberations begin in trial for Akron brothers accused in death of Ethan Liming
Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb is cared off the field with an injury during the first...
Cleveland Browns coach confirms Nick Chubb will be out for season: ‘Very disappointed’
A Cleveland Police zone car blocks the crime scene at W. 6th St.
Cleveland Police to hold auction for impounded cars

Latest News

The Guardians fastball logo, inspired by the helmets worn by the Guardians of Traffic on the...
Melendez homers, McArthur stars in relief as Royals hold off Guardians 7-6
Cleveland Guardians' Jose Ramirez celebrates after hitting a solo home run off Texas Rangers...
José Ramírez homers on birthday to trigger 9-run inning as Guardians rout Rangers 9-2, sweep series
FILE - Philadelphia Phillies hitting coach Charlie Manuel looks on prior to the first inning of...
Charlie Manuel, who managed Phillies to World Series title, suffers stroke during medical procedure
Cleveland Guardians' Steven Kwan watches his RBI single off Texas Rangers relief pitcher Jose...
Kwan drives in the go-ahead run in the 8th as the Guardians rally for a 2-1 win over the Rangers