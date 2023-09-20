2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
W82TXT
Deals

Infant not in car seat dies in crash after being thrown from vehicle, deputies say

Deputies say a 9-month-old girl was killed in Arizona over the weekend after she was thrown from a vehicle in a car crash. (Source: Arizona's Family)
By KPHO staff, Micaela Marshall and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOODYEAR, Ariz. (KPHO/Gray News) - An infant in Arizona was thrown from a vehicle and died in a crash over the weekend.

According to Goodyear Deputy Fire Capt. Tim Wayne, the crash occurred last Sunday at around 12:30 p.m. when a car crashed into a utility pole.

A 30-year-old man and a 9-month-old girl were thrown from the vehicle in the collision. The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office said the infant died at the scene, and the man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Investigators said a car seat wasn’t found, and neither of the occupants were wearing seat belts.

Impairment does not appear to be a factor in the crash, but speed has not been ruled out, according to the sheriff’s office.

Neighbors said it’s hard to make sense of how the crash happened as the road is a straight residential roadway and the two were traveling in the middle of the day.

“It’s just absolutely devastating and so sad,” said neighbor Emily Luetke. “It’s so close to home. You always got to be very careful when you’re driving.”

Authorities have not immediately released the names of those involved in the crash.

Copyright 2023 KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Willowick Officer Maddie
Willowick police officer, 27, suffers stroke 2 days before her wedding
Even after getting new info, Tesla hadn’t restored the supercharging feature and they hadn’t...
Tesla blocks woman from charging her car
Ethan Liming Trial
LIVE: Closing arguments in the trial for Akron brothers accused in death of Ethan Liming
Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb is cared off the field with an injury during the first...
Cleveland Browns coach confirms Nick Chubb will be out for season: ‘Very disappointed’
A Cleveland Police zone car blocks the crime scene at W. 6th St.
Cleveland Police to hold auction for impounded cars

Latest News

Kane Brown arrives at the 58th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Thursday, May 11,...
Kane Brown announces tour dates for 2024
File - Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks during a House Financial Services...
Federal Reserve keeps rates unchanged but signals likelihood of another hike this year to fight inflation
The city of Beachwood needs a new playground but some question its $3.5 million price tag...
Almost all agree that Beachwood needs a new playground but some question the price
Police lights
Newborn baby found dead in vehicle parked in home’s backyard, police say
lead poisoning
City of Cleveland prosecutes negligent landlords in new effort to fight lead hazards