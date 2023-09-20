Kevin Stefanski: Kareem Hunt ‘has familiarity with our offense’

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Browns re-signed running back Kareem Hunt Wednesday and plan on putting him right to work.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski said “there’s a chance” Hunt will play Sunday against Tennessee but they’ll “have to see how the week goes.”

Stefanski also said Jerome Ford will remain the starter, with Pierre Strong and possibly Hunt, 28, as backups.

Nick Chubb, Cleveland’s leading rusher, is out for the season with a knee injury, necessitating the signing of Hunt.

Hunt, a former star at Willougby South High School, has played 49 games for the Browns, averaging 4.2 yards per carry.

