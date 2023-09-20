2 Strong 4 Bullies
Kevin Stefanski: Kareem Hunt ‘has familiarity with our offense’

By Chris Dellecese
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 2:56 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Browns re-signed running back Kareem Hunt Wednesday and plan on putting him right to work.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski said “there’s a chance” Hunt will play Sunday against Tennessee but they’ll “have to see how the week goes.”

Stefanski also said Jerome Ford will remain the starter, with Pierre Strong and possibly Hunt, 28, as backups.

Nick Chubb, Cleveland’s leading rusher, is out for the season with a knee injury, necessitating the signing of Hunt.

Hunt, a former star at Willougby South High School, has played 49 games for the Browns, averaging 4.2 yards per carry.

