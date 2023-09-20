Lakewood man dies in Cleveland car crash
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 5:59 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 27-year-old Lakewood man was killed in a car crash Tuesday evening on Cleveland’s West Side.
The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified the victim as Jacob Shienkaruk.
According to Cleveland police, the accident happened around 9 p.m. on Rocky River Drive and Parkmount Avenue.
Police said Shienkaruk was on a motorcycle when he collided with a truck.
Shienkaruk died from his injuries at a local hospital.
The accident remains under investigation.
Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.