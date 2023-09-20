2 Strong 4 Bullies
Lakewood man dies in Cleveland car crash

By Julia Bingel
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 5:59 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 27-year-old Lakewood man was killed in a car crash Tuesday evening on Cleveland’s West Side.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified the victim as Jacob Shienkaruk.

According to Cleveland police, the accident happened around 9 p.m. on Rocky River Drive and Parkmount Avenue.

Police said Shienkaruk was on a motorcycle when he collided with a truck.

Shienkaruk died from his injuries at a local hospital.

The accident remains under investigation.

