Lakewood man dies in Cleveland car crash

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 27-year-old Lakewood man was killed in a car crash Tuesday evening on Cleveland’s West Side.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified the victim as Jacob Shienkaruk.

According to Cleveland police, the accident happened around 9 p.m. on Rocky River Drive and Parkmount Avenue.

Police said Shienkaruk was on a motorcycle when he collided with a truck.

Shienkaruk died from his injuries at a local hospital.

The accident remains under investigation.

