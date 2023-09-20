2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
W82TXT
Deals

Man dies after shooting in Cleveland’s Central neighborhood

(MGN)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 6:05 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are looking for the person who shot and killed a man early Wednesday on the city’s East side.

The 35-year-old victim was discovered around midnight in the area of Jelliffe Street and Longwood Avenue.

This is in Cleveland’s Central neighborhood.

Police said a handgun was recovered on the scene, but no arrests have been made.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A judge in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas on Aug. 14 found Mackenzie Shirilla,...
Strongsville teen convicted of double murder in 2022 crash sentenced to life in prison
At least 9 tornadoes touched down in Ohio during severe weather, NWS says
Heavy rain floods Northeast Ohio roads (I-90 W of Warren Road)
Heavy rain floods Northeast Ohio roads
Power Outages
41,000 FirstEnergy customers still without power due to severe storms in Northeast Ohio
Fraternal twins, Jose III and A-ria share the same birthday as their parents, Jose Jr. & Scierra.
Northeast Ohio twins born on the same day as both parents

Latest News

Lakewood man dies in Cleveland car crash
Bernard Walter Lewis Lonnie Sparks
Sentencing for man who pleaded guilty to shooting ex-girlfriend, killed her boyfriend in Bedford Heights
Ethan Liming Trial
Defense to call witnesses in the trial for Akron brothers accused in death of Ethan Liming
Sydney Powell (Source: WOIO)
Jury deliberating in trial for Akron daughter accused of killing mom