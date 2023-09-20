Man dies after shooting in Cleveland’s Central neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are looking for the person who shot and killed a man early Wednesday on the city’s East side.

The 35-year-old victim was discovered around midnight in the area of Jelliffe Street and Longwood Avenue.

This is in Cleveland’s Central neighborhood.

Police said a handgun was recovered on the scene, but no arrests have been made.

