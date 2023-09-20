Man indicted on 17 counts for killing pregnant sister, her husband at Maple Heights park

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - The man accused of fatally shooting his pregnant sister and her husband and injuring a teenager at Stafford Park in Maple Heights earlier this month was indicted Tuesday, according to the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office.

Jason Iverson is indicted on 17 counts, including:

3 counts of aggravated murder

5 counts of murder

1 count of attempted murder

8 counts of felonious assault

The judge had previously set his bond at $3 million.

Jason Iverson ((Source: Maple Heights police))

According to officers, when Iverson arrived at the park around 3:15 p.m. and realized those family members were there, he immediately began to physically fight with them.

The prosecutor’s office said the victims and Iverson’s 13-year-old son, who the victims had custody of, attempted to leave and got into their car in the parking lot.

Iverson followed them, according to the prosecutor’s office, and shot his sister and her husband multiple times. One of the bullets graze his 13-year-old son’s face.

The prosecutor’s office said 31-year-old Trea Carter got out of the car and fled on foot to the park bathroom, where Iverson followed and shot him.

Iverson then fled the park, but was quickly taken into custody, police said.

“This incident was specifically between the shooter and the victims; there was no randomness to the event. The scene was rendered safe very quickly with the apprehension of the shooter,” said Maple Heights Police Chief Todd Hansen.

Carter was declared dead at the scene, and Iverson’s pregnant sister was transported to a nearby hospital, where both her and her unborn child died.

