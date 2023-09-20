Munroe Falls police mourn death of K-9 Ares
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 11:35 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MUNROE FALLS, Ohio (WOIO) - The Munroe Falls Police Department is mourning the death of a K-9 officer.
K-9 Ares passed away Sunday after being diagnosed with lymphoma. He was five years old.
According to the department, K-9 Ares worked with K-9 Officer Sgt. Mancuso from the time he was a puppy.
In a social media post, officers wrote: “[K-9 Ares] was a great asset to our department and surrounding departments. He will be surely missed.”
