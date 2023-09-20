2 Strong 4 Bullies
Newburgh Heights city council approves layoffs

By Julia Bingel and Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 9:33 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
NEWBURGH HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Newburgh Heights City Council approved a number of layoffs for the village Tuesday.

Mayor Gigi Traore spoked to 19 News earlier this month about the “catastrophic” layoffs.

According to Traore, these layoffs include:

  • Two firefighters
  • One police officer
  • One service department employee
  • Entire housing and building department, which is two employees

“I want to be very clear, this corrupt move is not about finances,, it is political,” said Traore.

She said the impact would affect residents, as well as employees.

Traore said besides safety concerns for residents, there would also be no leaf pick-up or snow removal.

Traore added council members have refused to consider cutting their own salaries.

Last week, Traore said the proposed layoffs would go into effect immediately if passed.

