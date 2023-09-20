2 Strong 4 Bullies
NFL insider: Kareem Hunt ‘on his way to sign with the Browns’

FILE - Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt (AP Photo/David Richard, File)
By Scott Piker and Julia Bingel
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 10:51 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - According to NFL insider Josina Anderson, Kareem Hunt is “already” on his way to re-sign with the Cleveland Browns.

Tuesday afternoon, the Browns brought in Hunt for a workout according to reports.

The Browns need Hunt to join their backfield.

Hunt spent the previous four seasons with the Browns after starting his NFL career with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Cleveland elected to not re-sign Hunt following the 2022-23 season and handed the backup running back job to second-year back Jerome Ford.

Hunt was easily available to visit the Browns team headquarters in Berea for a workout. The veteran running back is a native of nearby Willoughby, Ohio and has been seen in public in and around the Cleveland area while looking for his next NFL team.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski was asked about options to replace Chubb during his zoom media availability Tuesday afternoon, Hunt in particular.

“Yeah, we’re early stages of looking at different options right now, so I can’t really speak to anybody specific,” Stefanski said. “Andrew (Berry) and the personnel department is working through options. You don’t, as you know, you don’t replace Nick Chubb. You just don’t do that. Great players in the league, you look around, they go out. It’s always not one person that replaces a player of his caliber. So everybody’s got to do a little bit more, a little bit more everywhere. But we’ll look at options there in terms of who we bring in.”

