Nighttown in Cleveland Heights to reopen Nov. 6 after major renovation

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A popular spot in Cleveland Heights finally has a reopening date on the calendar after its multimillion-dollar upgrade and renovation is complete.

Neighbors in the Cedar-Fairmount area have been eagerly awaiting the return of Nighttown, which will welcome back the public on Nov. 6.

“Coming soon: The Nighttown you know and love, with a modernized presence!” the announcement released on Sept. 19 stated.

After the storied restaurant, bar and music venue closed its doors during the pandemic, the ownership group behind Red The Steakhouse got involved and has invested nearly two years in remodeling and refreshing the historic space.

Before renovations began, Nighttown’s new owners assessed all the artwork inside and safely stored that which was deemed valuable to the restaurant’s brand.

Many of the original elements of the space have been preserved, like the doors, stained glass, bars, and the stage in the main dining room.

The space will look and feel like the Nighttown everyone remembers, but with significant, and necessary modernization, according to General Manager, Stephanie Pack.

View 19 News’ previous coverage from June 2023:

The space has all new flooring and new mill work, a dropped ceiling to accommodate HVAC and plumbing work that was necessary in the building.

The kitchen has been completed gutted and replaced with all new state of the art equipment.

The main dining room and lounge both have new banquet seating, and the renovation team is installing a new custom bar top and a new copper ceiling in the same style as the original, which had to be replaced.

All the rooms will now be set up with AV systems for programs and presentations, much like they do at Red.

And the new ownership is flipping the main entrance to rear of the restaurant to be closer to the more than 200 public parking spaces in adjacent garage.

The bathrooms have been renovated and the flow of the space eliminates the need for guests to walk through the kitchen to get from the patio or dining rooms to the bathrooms.

Pack said they are excited to welcome the public back to one of the neighborhood’s most iconic spots.

She said they’ve invested a lot of their renovation dollars in things they may not necessarily be able to see, but were necessary to run a modern business, like better HVAC systems and getting adequate power and water to the space.

Nighttown released the following statement on this long-awaited announcement:

So many of you (including all of us on the staff) have been asking the same queston for months: When is Nightown opening?” We are excited to announce today that we finally have a tmeline, and Nighttown will be reopening to the public the week of November 6th. From the very beginning of this renovation project, the new ownership group priori:zed maintaining the spirit, look and ambience of the Nighttown that has been a cornerstone of the Cleveland food and music scene for so long. Our task around that was to modernize the premises in ways that are both noticeable and behind-the-scenes: a brand-new kitchen, updated bathrooms that are also ADA compliant (including the addition of a bathroom off the main patio), a new HVAC system, the installation of a fire suppression system, reinforced structural components, a new entrance from the restaurant to the main patio, and new seating in certain areas, as well as a new audio visual system – just to name a few of our investments. Unfortunately, the project experienced significant delays for reasons beyond our control. We recently brought in the Harlan & Associates team, led by industry veteran Harley Cohen, who has over 40 years of experience, to push these projects toward the finish line. Thanks to their hard work and tenacity, we recently secured a certificate of occupancy from the City of Cleveland Heights, as well as a Cuyahoga County Board of Health Food Service Operation License. We are finishing up the last elements of the renovation work (including the reinstallation of artwork from the original Nighttown) and are making excellent progress. We have filled some key positions on our team, including Executive Chef Rowan Murray, who is preserving the essence of the old menus and adding some new items. However, we are s:ll looking for more new team members with hospitality experience and are hiring for many open front-of-house and back-of-house positons. Many of you have insisted that Nighttown contnue to welcome live music – and we assure you that we will, but that may take us some time. We are working with the city to ensure that our stewardship as a music venue is safe for our performers and patrons, including adherence to city-mandated occupancy capacites. Even as we present a modernized appearance of Nighttown and showcase some new menu items designed by our Red team, we want to emphasize that this will s:ll be Nighttown. More details will be released closer to our opening date. Please come visit us when we open — we hope you’ll love Nighttown’s new look as much as we do.

