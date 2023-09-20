2 Strong 4 Bullies
Northeast Ohio Weather: Dry September continues; ideal temperatures

19 First Alert Weather Day Gif
19 First Alert Weather Day Gif(Source: WOIO)
By Jeff Tanchak
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 1:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Drier than normal September continues in our area. We have a little warmer air mass building in today. We will see some clouds as this happens. Afternoon temperatures in the lower to middle 70s. A partly cloudy sky tomorrow with high temperatures around the 80 degree mark. Mostly sunny sky Friday with temperatures again close to 80 degrees. Looks like the dry weather will hold on through the upcoming weekend. We are tracking an East Coast storm, but the current forecast has the rain with this system staying out of Ohio.

