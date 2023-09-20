2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
W82TXT
Deals

Pentagon working to restore benefits to LGBTQ+ veterans forced out under ‘Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell’

Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks discusses efforts to correct records of LGBTQ troops.
Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks discusses efforts to correct records of LGBTQ troops.
By The Associated Press and TARA COPP
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 12:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Pentagon began a new effort Wednesday to contact former service members who may have been forced out of the military and deprived of years of benefits due to policies targeting their sexual orientation, starting with those who served under “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell.”

Under Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell, which was enacted in 1994 by President Bill Clinton and in effect until 2011, service members who had other than heterosexual orientation could serve — as long as they kept it quiet. That led to years of discrimination, undue pressure, discharges and lost benefits.

Under Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell and previous military policies forbidding gay, lesbian, bisexual, transgender or queer personnel from serving, at least 32,837 service members since 1980 were forced out of the military for their sexual orientation, according to Department of Defense data.

More than 2,000 of those service members received general, other than honorable, or unknown discharge characterizations “that may have denied them access to veterans benefits, like home loans, health care, GI Bill tuition assistance and even some government jobs,” Deputy Defense Secretary Kathleen Hicks said.

“We know correcting these records cannot fully restore the dignity taken from LGBTQ+ service members when they were expelled from the military,” Hicks said. “It doesn’t completely heal the unseen wounds that were left, it doesn’t make people whole again, even for those many who received honorable discharges. But this is yet another step we’re taking to make sure we do right by those who served honorably.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Willowick Officer Maddie
Willowick police officer, 27, suffers stroke 2 days before her wedding
Even after getting new info, Tesla hadn’t restored the supercharging feature and they hadn’t...
Tesla blocks woman from charging her car
Ethan Liming Trial
LIVE: Closing arguments in the trial for Akron brothers accused in death of Ethan Liming
Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb is cared off the field with an injury during the first...
Cleveland Browns coach confirms Nick Chubb will be out for season: ‘Very disappointed’
A Cleveland Police zone car blocks the crime scene at W. 6th St.
Cleveland Police to hold auction for impounded cars

Latest News

Sydney Powell (Source: WOIO)
Akron daughter found guilty of murdering mom
File - Travelers queue up at a United Airlines ticket counter in Denver International Airport...
Study: Most satisfying airports in America
Ethan Liming Trial
LIVE: Closing arguments in the trial for Akron brothers accused in death of Ethan Liming
Attorney General Merrick Garland is facing scrutiny from a House panel on Wednesday.
House Republicans clash with Attorney General Garland, accusing him of favoring Hunter Biden
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting with Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da...
Biden and Brazil’s Lula are meeting in New York to discuss labor and climate issues