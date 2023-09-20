2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
W82TXT
Deals

Police rescue woman trapped in outhouse toilet

A woman heard yelling for help was found by first responders in a place most people don’t want...
A woman heard yelling for help was found by first responders in a place most people don’t want to get stuck.(Michigan State Police)
By Anna Kathman and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 12:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTSEGO CO., Mich. (WNEM/Gray News) - A woman heard yelling for help was found by first responders in a place most people don’t want to get stuck.

Michigan State Police said first responders were called to a boat launch at Dixon Lake in Otsego County at 11 a.m. Tuesday for a woman stuck in the outhouse toilet.

Upon arriving to the boat launch, first responders heard the woman yelling for help. She told them she had dropped her Apple Watch in the toilet and lowered herself in to retrieve it, police said, adding the woman was unable to get out.

Conservation officers from the Department of Natural Resources and state troopers removed the toilet, and a strap was used to hoist her out to safety.

If you lose an item in an outhouse toilet, state police encouraged you to not attempt to retrieve it since serious injury could occur.

Copyright 2023 WNEM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Willowick Officer Maddie
Willowick police officer, 27, suffers stroke 2 days before her wedding
Even after getting new info, Tesla hadn’t restored the supercharging feature and they hadn’t...
Tesla blocks woman from charging her car
Ethan Liming Trial
LIVE: Closing arguments in the trial for Akron brothers accused in death of Ethan Liming
Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb is cared off the field with an injury during the first...
Cleveland Browns coach confirms Nick Chubb will be out for season: ‘Very disappointed’
A Cleveland Police zone car blocks the crime scene at W. 6th St.
Cleveland Police to hold auction for impounded cars

Latest News

Sydney Powell (Source: WOIO)
Akron daughter found guilty of murdering mom
File - Travelers queue up at a United Airlines ticket counter in Denver International Airport...
Study: Most satisfying airports in America
Ethan Liming Trial
LIVE: Closing arguments in the trial for Akron brothers accused in death of Ethan Liming
Attorney General Merrick Garland is facing scrutiny from a House panel on Wednesday.
House Republicans clash with Attorney General Garland, accusing him of favoring Hunter Biden
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting with Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da...
Biden and Brazil’s Lula are meeting in New York to discuss labor and climate issues