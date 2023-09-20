2 Strong 4 Bullies
President Biden signs executive order to continue East Palestine community care

FILE- A black plume rises over East Palestine, Ohio, as a result of a controlled detonation of...
FILE- A black plume rises over East Palestine, Ohio, as a result of a controlled detonation of a portion of the derailed Norfolk Southern trains, Feb. 6, 2023.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
By Megan McSweeney
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 7:18 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WOIO) - In a move to continue to hold Norfolk Southern accountable, President Biden signed an executive order ensuring the people of East Palestine are protected moving forward.

The order comes over six months after the crash February 3.

The president signed the executive order Wednesday, which puts the state’s emergency major disaster declaration on hold.

A new Federal Disaster Recovery Coordinator will be appointed within five days of Biden’s signing the order to oversee long-term recovery efforts in East Palestine, including unmet needs beyond soil clean up being reported to their proper agency.

The Environmental Protection Agency will continue to remove contaminated soil and wastewater from the spill site.

‘We cannot allow what happened to East Palestine to ever be forgotten – or ever happen again’: Sen. Brown on 6 month anniversary

Updates from the EPA will be given to President Biden in clean up efforts, and whether Norfolk Southern continues to comply with EPA orders.

The executive order also says the Department of Health and Human Services and CDC will submit public health testing reports to the president.

The Department of Health and Human Services will also continue monitoring health effects of derailment on residents in the area, including long term issues in the community to determine if a public health emergency should be called.

Finally, the Department of Transportation will submit a report to the president on what has changed since the derailment in East Palestine.

Senator Sherrod Brown released a statement saying, “This is an overdue but welcomed step to support the people of East Palestine.”

