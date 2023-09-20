Rittman next door neighbors die in apparent murder-suicide

WAYNE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Two men are dead after an apparent murder-suicide in Rittman Tuesday afternoon.

Rittman Police Chief Robert Shows said officers were called out to an apartment building on S. Main Street around 3:35 p.m. for a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, a 71-year-old man was found dead in the backyard.

The shooter, a 76-year-old man, retreated back into his apartment, said Chief Shows.

Officers were attempting to talk the man into surrendering, when they heard one gunshot, said Chief Shows.

When they entered the apartment, they found him suffering from a self-inflected gunshot.

EMS tried to transport him to a local hospital, but he died in the ambulance.

The 71-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

No names have been released.

Chief Shows said the victims were next door neighbors.

