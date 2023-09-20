2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
W82TXT
Deals

Sentencing for man who pleaded guilty to shooting ex-girlfriend, killed her boyfriend in Bedford Heights

Bernard Walter Lewis Lonnie Sparks
Bernard Walter Lewis Lonnie Sparks(Bedford Heights Police)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 5:44 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The man who shot and injured his ex-girlfriend and fatally shot her new boyfriend in Bedford Heights, will be sentenced in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Wednesday.

Bernard Sparks, 34, pleaded guilty Tuesday to attempted aggravated murder, murder, and one count of having weapons under disability.

Bernard Walter Lewis Lonnie Sparks
Bernard Walter Lewis Lonnie Sparks(Bedford Heights Police)

Bedford Heights police said on Jan. 5, 2022, Sparks broke into his ex-girlfriend’s apartment.

Police said Sparks woke up Eytae France and made her watch him shoot Zahir Montez Garrett, 25, in the back of the head.

The bullet passed through Garrett’s body and hit Francis.

Garrett died from his injuries at a local hospital.

Sparks was arrested by members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force on Aug. 30, 2022.

According to the U.S. Marshals, Sparks was taken into custody while he was sleeping in a vehicle in a parking lot near the 26500 block of Brush Ave. in Euclid.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A judge in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas on Aug. 14 found Mackenzie Shirilla,...
Strongsville teen convicted of double murder in 2022 crash sentenced to life in prison
At least 9 tornadoes touched down in Ohio during severe weather, NWS says
Heavy rain floods Northeast Ohio roads (I-90 W of Warren Road)
Heavy rain floods Northeast Ohio roads
Power Outages
41,000 FirstEnergy customers still without power due to severe storms in Northeast Ohio
Fraternal twins, Jose III and A-ria share the same birthday as their parents, Jose Jr. & Scierra.
Northeast Ohio twins born on the same day as both parents

Latest News

Lakewood man dies in Cleveland car crash
Ethan Liming Trial
Defense to call witnesses in the trial for Akron brothers accused in death of Ethan Liming
Sydney Powell (Source: WOIO)
Jury deliberating in trial for Akron daughter accused of killing mom
Girl Scouts of Northeast Ohio gets $10,000 from KFC Foundation
Girl Scouts of Northeast Ohio get $10,000 from KFC Foundation