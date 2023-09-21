19 Troubleshooter: ODOT crews begin safety improvements on I-90 & West Blvd. exit ramp

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -There’s relief now for people living on West Boulevard as Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) crews start fixing a problem that’s plagued some homeowners for decades: cars speeding off the exit ramp off I-90 and crashing right into homes.

Wednesday afternoon, Jimmy Rivera sat on his front steps enjoying the sunshine, something he hasn’t been able to do for decades.

“I mean, it’s incredible. You sit out here and any noise from any angle or passing car on West Blvd, you’re thinking somebody’s going to hit another house,” he said.

ODOT Crews started safety improvements on the I-90 East exit ramp at West Blvd Monday, this after multiple crashes into these homes over the years, one, after the other. Some of the crashes even caught on camera.

Including one late last month at Rivera’s sister’s home.

West Blvd. residents called the 19 Troubleshooters for help. (Sherry Heart)

“Very frustrating, very frustrating. We need help. Something has to be done,” said Mildred Santana.

The neighbors have been meeting with city and state officials for the last year to speed up the process for a permanent fix but was told it would take some time.

But last week, Rivera and some of the other homeowners received an email from an engineer at ODOT informing them that after the latest crash, ODOT decided safety improvements in this area was an emergency and decided to take immediate action instead of waiting until next year.

They closed the exit Monday and the plan is to put up a splitter island and raised median.

West Blvd. residents called the 19 Troubleshooters for help. (WOIO-TV)

Now, these longtime residents are grateful they can soon enjoy their homes without trepidation.

“Just thank God that nobody was hit with a car but it caused a lot of pain and a lot of suffering, it’s been hectic,” said Rivera. ”I pray to God it does work and nothing else happens but definitely more relieved that something they’re finally doing something here.” he said.

If you have a problem that you would like us to address, call our 19 Troubleshooter tipline at 216-250-1618.

Below is 19 News’ previous coverage:

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.