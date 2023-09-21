Brunswick Police K-9 catches suspect with several warrants, cocaine after brief pursuit
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 10:30 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BRUNSWICK, Ohio (WOIO) - The suspect with several active warrants and cocaine who tried to run away from police is behind bars thanks to the help of K-9 Wiley, the Brunswick Police Department confirmed.
Ofc. Flagg initiated a traffic stop with K-9 Wiley on Sept. 19 after spotting a subject who had several active warrants, police said.
The suspect ran away, but was apprehended after a brief pursuit with the help of K-9 Wiley, police stated.
Police said the officer found the suspect was in possession of “a large amount” of cocaine.
Officers also seized the following, police listed:
- psilocybin
- marijuana
- cash
- digital scale
The suspect was arrested on first-degree felony drug charges and was booked into jail, according to police.
