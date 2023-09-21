BRUNSWICK, Ohio (WOIO) - The suspect with several active warrants and cocaine who tried to run away from police is behind bars thanks to the help of K-9 Wiley, the Brunswick Police Department confirmed.

Ofc. Flagg initiated a traffic stop with K-9 Wiley on Sept. 19 after spotting a subject who had several active warrants, police said.

The suspect ran away, but was apprehended after a brief pursuit with the help of K-9 Wiley, police stated.

Police said the officer found the suspect was in possession of “a large amount” of cocaine.

Officers also seized the following, police listed:

psilocybin

marijuana

cash

digital scale

The suspect was arrested on first-degree felony drug charges and was booked into jail, according to police.

Brunswick Police K-9 catches suspect with several warrants, cocaine after brief pursuit (Brunswick Police Department)

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.