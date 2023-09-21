CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Cavaliers, along with the Cleveland Clinic and Bedrock real estate, unveiled the concept for a new performance center and training facility located downtown.

A spokesperson says the new building, which will be called the Cleveland Clinic Global Peak Performance Center, will be the “first-of-its-kind.”

Cavs announce plans for new performance center in Downtown Cleveland (Courtesy: Populous)

A joint press release says the proposed building would be on the Cuyahoga Riverfront in Downtown Cleveland.

“This past December, Bedrock unveiled its visionary and ambitious Cuyahoga Riverfront Master Plan that will transform Cleveland’s riverfront into one of the world’s premier waterfronts. With today’s announcement, we are taking the first step in realizing that vision by joining forces with Cleveland Clinic to design an innovative Cleveland Clinic Global Peak Performance Center right in Downtown Cleveland. This center will not only serve our team on and off the court, but it will create an opportunity for the everyday athlete to receive state-of-the-art care in Northeast Ohio.”

The press release says the new training center will serve as a landing place for athletes from numerous sports, and will provide personalized expertise in training, treatment, nutrition and recovery from Cleveland Clinic’s medical specialists.

“Our vision for the Cleveland Clinic Global Peak Performance Center is to serve as more than just a practice or training facility,” said Koby Altman, President of Basketball Operations for the Cleveland Cavaliers. “By creating a sustainable hub of resources to serve our players, we have an opportunity to retain and attract the league’s top talent, strengthen the life-span of their careers, and help them reach their highest potential. These plans represent a substantial investment in the Cleveland Cavaliers’ Championship Culture.”

