Chick-fil-A opening new Stark County location

MASSILLON, Ohio (WOIO) - Chick-fil-A will be opening its doors next week to a brand-new location in Stark County.

A company spokesperson says the restaurant chain will be opening a store at 2280 Lincoln Way E., in Massillon on Sept. 28.

Chick-fil-A says the store, which will be owned and operated by a former U.S. Army Major, is the first in Massillon.

The chain says it will be donating $25,000 to Feeding America, as well as providing 100 local heroes with free Chick-fil-A for a year.

The store will be open from 6:30 a.m. through 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

