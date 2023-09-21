2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
W82TXT
Deals

Cleveland area fathers take another step, celebrate 18th annual “Father’s Walk”

By Angie Rodriguez
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The “Fathers Walk” celebrated its 18th annual walk Thursday with Cleveland fathers joining in at schools across the city.

The event took place over many schools in Cleveland, including Stonebrook-White Montessori Campus.

Cuyahoga County Father’s Walk
Cuyahoga County Father’s Walk

One of the fathers who attended the event was father of 3, Khyree.

“(Bringing) the fathers together, show everybody the support that we give our kids all the time,” Khyree said.

“I mean I do this every day but– you know, it’s cool for us to be acknowledged for these type of things.”

Creator and Cuyahoga County Fatherhood Initiative Administrator Aldonis Grimes said that the program is hoping to create a stronger bond.

“The goals for our Fatherhood Initiative are to make sure that fathers are staying involved in the lives of their children, whether they’re living in the same home or not,” Grimes said.

“Outcomes are much better when both parents are involved in raising their children.”

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Willowick Officer Maddie
Willowick police officer, 27, suffers stroke 2 days before her wedding
Ethan Liming Trial
Jury deliberations to continue Friday in trial for Akron brothers accused in death of Ethan Liming
Lakewood man dies in Cleveland car crash
Even after getting new info, Tesla hadn’t restored the supercharging feature and they hadn’t...
Tesla blocks woman from charging her car
Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb is cared off the field with an injury during the first...
Cleveland Browns coach confirms Nick Chubb will be out for season: ‘Very disappointed’

Latest News

Ralph the Twinsburg Turkey: Community mourns loss of ‘beloved feathered friend’
Ralph the Twinsburg Turkey: Community mourns loss of ‘beloved feathered friend’
Lorain restaurant to close after nearly 3 decades of service
Lorain restaurant to close after nearly 3 decades of service
Browns Great Grocery Giveaway
Cleveland’s Great Grocery Giveaway ends season with help from former Browns players
K-9 Ares passed away Sunday after being diagnosed with lymphoma.
Munroe Falls police mourn death of K-9 Ares