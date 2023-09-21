Cleveland area fathers take another step, celebrate 18th annual “Father’s Walk”

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The “Fathers Walk” celebrated its 18th annual walk Thursday with Cleveland fathers joining in at schools across the city.

The event took place over many schools in Cleveland, including Stonebrook-White Montessori Campus.

Cuyahoga County Father’s Walk

One of the fathers who attended the event was father of 3, Khyree.

“(Bringing) the fathers together, show everybody the support that we give our kids all the time,” Khyree said.

“I mean I do this every day but– you know, it’s cool for us to be acknowledged for these type of things.”

Creator and Cuyahoga County Fatherhood Initiative Administrator Aldonis Grimes said that the program is hoping to create a stronger bond.

“The goals for our Fatherhood Initiative are to make sure that fathers are staying involved in the lives of their children, whether they’re living in the same home or not,” Grimes said.

“Outcomes are much better when both parents are involved in raising their children.”

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.