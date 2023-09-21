2 Strong 4 Bullies
Deshaun Watson on struggles: ‘Sooner or later it’s going to click’

By Christopher Dellecese
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Deshaun Watson hears the fans frustration and knows the results haven’t been good so far.

But the Browns QB does believe there are good reasons for the early struggles.

“Well, you got to think we had some injuries, so we had a rookie tackle that came in, so we got to change up a little bit of the protection wise,” Watson said Thursday. “Nick went out early on, some young running backs that got to come in protection wise, and then some of the receivers. (Amari Cooper) Coop, he was a guy that came on, came along during camp. He didn’t get too much, too many reps. Elijah (Moore) is new to the system with live bullets, so we didn’t get too many live bullets in real games. You can’t sit here and say practice is going to be exactly the games. It’s two different speeds and two different things that’s adjustable. Practice is usually, this is what we’re working on, this is what we’re trying to get better. But in the game, you got to be able to adjust on the fly. So all those things match up together, but we’re coming along, and sooner or later it’s going to click.”

Cleveland hosts Tennessee Sunday at 1 p.m. on 19 News.

Start your day with a live Tailgate 19 at 11 a.m., live from Jerzee’s Sports Grille in Canton.

Then keep it on 19 News for a live 5th Quarter at 5 p.m.

