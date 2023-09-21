Diesel gas spill closes US Route 36 EB in New Philadelphia

NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio troopers said the eastbound lanes of U.S. Route 36 remain closed Thursday after a semi-truck crash spilled 100 to 150 gallons of diesel fuel.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a semi-truck and transit van collided just before 11 a.m. on Morris Crossing Avenue near Newcomerstown.

The semi’s fuel tank ruptured during the crash, and the highway patrol said crews are still working to clear the roadway.

Troopers said both drivers received non-life threatening injuries and were taken to local hospitals.

The crash remains under investigation.

