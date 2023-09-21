2 Strong 4 Bullies
Former Cleveland Browns LB Christian Kirksey announces retirement

Cleveland Browns linebacker Christian Kirksey celebrates after the Browns defeated the...
Cleveland Browns linebacker Christian Kirksey celebrates after the Browns defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 5-0 in an NFL preseason football game Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)(David Richard | ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 10:49 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Former Cleveland Browns LB Christian Kirksey announced his retirement from the NFL on Thursday, according to NFL insider Mike Garafolo.

Kirksey, drafted by Cleveland in 2014, spent six of his nine years in Cleveland where he cumulated 484 total tackles, 30 tackles for loss, 11.5 sacks, four forced fumbles and two interceptions.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

