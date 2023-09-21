Former Cleveland Browns LB Christian Kirksey announces retirement

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Former Cleveland Browns LB Christian Kirksey announced his retirement from the NFL on Thursday, according to NFL insider Mike Garafolo.

After a successful nine-year career, LB Christian Kirksey has informed the #Bills he intends to retire, according to his agents. The 2014 third-round pick of the #Browns walks away after recording 778 tackles, 16.5 sacks and seven interceptions. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) September 21, 2023

Kirksey, drafted by Cleveland in 2014, spent six of his nine years in Cleveland where he cumulated 484 total tackles, 30 tackles for loss, 11.5 sacks, four forced fumbles and two interceptions.

