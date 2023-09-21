Former Cleveland Browns LB Christian Kirksey announces retirement
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 10:49 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Former Cleveland Browns LB Christian Kirksey announced his retirement from the NFL on Thursday, according to NFL insider Mike Garafolo.
Kirksey, drafted by Cleveland in 2014, spent six of his nine years in Cleveland where he cumulated 484 total tackles, 30 tackles for loss, 11.5 sacks, four forced fumbles and two interceptions.
Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.