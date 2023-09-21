Group fighting to save Cudell Park and 40 trees granted temporary restraining order

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Judge Nancy Russo has granted a TRO or temporary restraining order against the Cleveland Metropolitan School District, in favor of Friends of Cudell Commons Park and their effort to save green space at Cudell Park, including 40 trees.

At issue, CMSD wants to build a new school to replace Marion Seltzer School in the area of Cuddell Park. The group fighting against it tells 19 News the district’s new plan calls for building on 44% of the green space at Cudell Park and would kill 40 trees.

But, the temporary restraining order that was granted to the group by Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Judge Nancy Russo on Tuesday, may be short lived, because the group must come up with a bond of $25,000 by Thursday, September 21. The group has now set up a GoFundMe to try and raise the funds.

Brent Eysenbach is with Friends of Cudell Commons Park, “We are pleased that a temporary restraining order was granted. The hit to go along with that is that we have to post a $25,000 bond in order to cover what CMSD claims would be damages associated with the temporary restraining order. We think that those damages are smoke in mirrors. At this point, we’re not delaying the city or CMSD from proceeding with their plans. Our TRO is an effort to get CMSD planners and city planners to come back to the table and talk to us.”

A spokesperson for CMSD says the building of a new school was approved by the Board of Education nearly 10 years ago. Voters also passed a bond measure to help with the cost of that project and others in 2014.

CMSD says the plans are on hold as they are reviewed by the court. They expect to hear from the court at the end of October.

