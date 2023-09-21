Joey Chestnut to compete in Northeast Ohio eating competition

BRUNSWICK, Ohio (WOIO) - Joey Chestnut, the No. 1 competitive eater in the world, will be making a pit stop in Northeast Ohio this weekend during Brunswick’s Johnny Appleseed Festival.

Chestnut, a multi-time world record holder, has won the last eight Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Competitions.

A Mapleside Farms spokesperson says Chestnut will be competing in an apple cider donut eating competition as a special event for the 50th Johnny Appleseed Festival.

“Having competed against Joey Chestnut myself in the 2013 Apple Pie Eating Championships here at Mapleside Farms, I can personally attest to his incredible skill and competitive spirit” says Greg Clement, owner of Mapleside Farms.

Chestnut will be competing on Sept. 24 at 2 p.m. against multiple Cleveland-area celebrities, and proceeds will go to the Remarkable Youth Foundation.

