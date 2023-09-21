2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
W82TXT
Deals

Joey Chestnut to compete in Northeast Ohio eating competition

Joey Chestnut celebrates after winning his 16th championship title during the 2023 Nathan's...
Joey Chestnut celebrates after winning his 16th championship title during the 2023 Nathan's Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest in the Coney Island section of the Brooklyn borough of New York, Tuesday, July. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)(Yuki IWAMURA | AP)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 11:36 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRUNSWICK, Ohio (WOIO) - Joey Chestnut, the No. 1 competitive eater in the world, will be making a pit stop in Northeast Ohio this weekend during Brunswick’s Johnny Appleseed Festival.

Chestnut, a multi-time world record holder, has won the last eight Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Competitions.

A Mapleside Farms spokesperson says Chestnut will be competing in an apple cider donut eating competition as a special event for the 50th Johnny Appleseed Festival.

“Having competed against Joey Chestnut myself in the 2013 Apple Pie Eating Championships here at Mapleside Farms, I can personally attest to his incredible skill and competitive spirit” says Greg Clement, owner of Mapleside Farms.

Chestnut will be competing on Sept. 24 at 2 p.m. against multiple Cleveland-area celebrities, and proceeds will go to the Remarkable Youth Foundation.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Willowick Officer Maddie
Willowick police officer, 27, suffers stroke 2 days before her wedding
Ethan Liming Trial
LIVE: Jury deliberations continues in trial for Akron brothers accused in death of Ethan Liming
Lakewood man dies in Cleveland car crash
Even after getting new info, Tesla hadn’t restored the supercharging feature and they hadn’t...
Tesla blocks woman from charging her car
Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb is cared off the field with an injury during the first...
Cleveland Browns coach confirms Nick Chubb will be out for season: ‘Very disappointed’

Latest News

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb is cared off the field with an injury during the first...
Cleveland Browns coach confirms Nick Chubb will be out for season: ‘Very disappointed’
Cavs announce plans for new performance center in Downtown Cleveland
Cavs announce plans for new performance center in Downtown Cleveland
Michael Hughes, of Parma, is accused of hitting a victim in the head with a rifle while...
Wanted: Parma man on the run for allegedly using rifle to hit victim during car theft
Police are looking for an inmate from Northeast Ohio who escaped from prison while he was...
Police searching for Northeast Ohio inmate who escaped during family visit