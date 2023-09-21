Lorain restaurant to close after nearly 3 decades of service

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - After 27 years of service, The Jackalope, also known as Erie Steak and Seafood Company, announced its closure Wednesday.

Within the Oasis Marina, The Jackalope has been a part of Lorain’s community, attracting customers both by land and boat, for nearly three decades.

The restaurant’s owner, founder and Lorain native, Jim Andrews, extends his heartfelt gratitude to the loyal patrons who have supported The Jackalope throughout the years.

A release from the restaurant said the decision to close was not an easy one for Andrews, who has poured his heart and soul into The Jackalope.

Unfortunately, they said the combined challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, rising food costs, increased labor expenses, and unpredictable weather patterns have created an insurmountable situation for the establishment.

Jim Andrews expresses his gratitude for the support The Jackalope has received, stating, “I am profoundly grateful to our loyal customers for their support and patronage over the past 27 years. The Jackalope has been a labor of love, and it’s been an honor to serve this community. While this marks the end of an era, I am filled with gratitude for the countless memories we’ve created together.”

Dinner hours will continue through the end of September.

The restaurant will host its highly anticipated clambakes exclusively on Fridays and Saturdays through the month of October.

After this month-long farewell celebration, the restaurant will sadly close its doors for good on Oct. 31.

