Man, baby he was holding both shot in Garfield Heights, sources say

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A man and the baby he was holding were both shot in broad daylight in Garfield Heights, sources said.

Sources said a man fired the shots early Thursday evening.

The baby’s injuries are serious, according to sources.

The relation of the victims is unknown at this time.

It is unknown if the gunman has been apprehended.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

