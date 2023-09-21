CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The man accused of breaking into a business in Cleveland’s Bellaire-Puritas neighborhood is on the loose, Cleveland police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying the suspect.

The break-in happened on Brookpark Road on Sept. 18, according to police.

Take a close look at the surveillance photos of the suspect shared by the Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee:

Man wanted for breaking into Brookpark Road business, Cleveland police say (Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee)

If you recognize this suspect or have any other information on this break-in, call Det. Harper at 216-623-2710.

