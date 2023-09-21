Man wanted for breaking into Brookpark Road business, Cleveland police say
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 10:55 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The man accused of breaking into a business in Cleveland’s Bellaire-Puritas neighborhood is on the loose, Cleveland police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying the suspect.
The break-in happened on Brookpark Road on Sept. 18, according to police.
Take a close look at the surveillance photos of the suspect shared by the Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee:
If you recognize this suspect or have any other information on this break-in, call Det. Harper at 216-623-2710.
