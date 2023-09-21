Newburgh Heights Mayor says city layoffs could have a ripple affect

NEWBURGH HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Tensions were high at Tuesday night’s City Council meeting in Newburgh Heights. Mayor Gigi Traore and the council disagreeing on a number of issues, but the decision was made to layoff 3 city employees. This includes one service department employee and the entire house and building department, which consists of two people.

“This morning having to meet with each one of those staff members individually to talk about the transition. Departments are wondering who picks up the slack,” says Mayor Traore.

Originally, the Mayor said that two firefighters and one police officer could be laid off as well. However, Tuesday night the council said they were doing what they can to protect the first responders and they will not be let go.

With these three layoffs, the Mayor says this only saves the city $16,000.

“When you lay off three people with only a budget adjustment of $16,000 there was no point of that,” says Mayor Traore.

Mayor Traore says the city needs to make cuts that equal almost half a million dollars. She says she has proposed other options like introducing a new ordinance that would balance the budget, but council won’t accept it.

“Last night it was stated that they were looking into it , but it has been 5 months,” says Mayor Traore.

Without the housing and building department, the Mayor says future residents can’t purchase a home. Also, local businesses like First Tee Golf can’t move forward with construction projects.

“We received architectural drawings that need permitting. Permitting happens in housing and building,” says Mayor Traore. “They are expected to open March 2024, but now they are going to face deadline and have to push things back.”

Traore says she has met with the Chief of the Fire department to discuss plans moving forward. She says the workload from the three employees who were laid off will fall on her and the Chief.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.