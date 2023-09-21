2 Strong 4 Bullies
No arrests after 2 Akron homes burglarized Wednesday

Akron Police
By Avery Williams
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 12:31 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police say detectives are working to learn if two burglaries that took place Wednesday at homes just blocks apart are related.

Officers say the first incident happened around 2:30 a.m. on Tudor Avenue.

According to police, an 82-year-old woman called to report an unknown man broke in and stole an undisclosed amount of jewelry.

The second incident happened around 8 a.m. on Woolf Avenue.

The victim, a 68-year-old man, told police the suspect broke in and stole his wife’s purse containing cash.

No arrests have been made, and the investigations are ongoing.

Anyone with tips is asked to contact Akron police.

