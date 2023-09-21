Northeast Ohio Weather: Staying dry and comfortable
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 1:45 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Blocking weather pattern keeps us protected from any significant moisture. An East Coast storm this weekend will stay east of our area. Some high clouds around today and tonight. Afternoon temperatures approaching 80 degrees once again. Expect a partly cloudy sky tomorrow and Saturday. We are keeping it dry right through the weekend.
