Northeast Ohio weather: Warm final day of Summer on Friday; cooling a bit for the weekend

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - We’ve had an incredibly dry September so far.

After a very wet July and August, September hasn't brought us much rain at all. ☔️ #ohwx @cleveland19news pic.twitter.com/L2RPlfnALb — Samantha Roberts 🌤 (@SamRobertsWX) September 21, 2023

The dry pattern will continue through the weekend, and even into the beginning of next week.

In the short term, look forward to a quiet and seasonably cool evening.

Temperatures will fall into the upper 50s by morning.

Friday, the final day of Summer, will feature abundant sunshine.

Temperatures will top out in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Fall begins very early Saturday morning.

It’s going to be a gorgeous first weekend of Autumn.

Temperatures will rise into the lower 70s each afternoon.

Expect quiet, dry conditions to prevail through next Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.