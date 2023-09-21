2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
W82TXT
Deals

Northeast Ohio weather: Warm final day of Summer on Friday; cooling a bit for the weekend

By Samantha Roberts
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 1:45 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - We’ve had an incredibly dry September so far.

The dry pattern will continue through the weekend, and even into the beginning of next week.

In the short term, look forward to a quiet and seasonably cool evening.

Temperatures will fall into the upper 50s by morning.

Friday, the final day of Summer, will feature abundant sunshine.

Temperatures will top out in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Fall begins very early Saturday morning.

It’s going to be a gorgeous first weekend of Autumn.

Temperatures will rise into the lower 70s each afternoon.

Expect quiet, dry conditions to prevail through next Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Related Content

19 First Alert Forecast - 9/21/2023
19 First Alert Forecast - 9/21/2023

Most Read

Willowick Officer Maddie
Willowick police officer, 27, suffers stroke 2 days before her wedding
Ethan Liming Trial
Jury deliberations to continue Friday in trial for Akron brothers accused in death of Ethan Liming
Lakewood man dies in Cleveland car crash
Even after getting new info, Tesla hadn’t restored the supercharging feature and they hadn’t...
Tesla blocks woman from charging her car
Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb is cared off the field with an injury during the first...
Cleveland Browns coach confirms Nick Chubb will be out for season: ‘Very disappointed’

Latest News

Northeast Ohio Weather: Staying dry and comfortable
Northeast Ohio Weather: Staying dry and comfortable
19 First Alert Forecast - 9/21/2023
19 First Alert Forecast - 9/21/2023
19 First Alert Forecast Sept. 20th, 2023
19 First Alert Forecast Sept. 20th, 2023
Lower to Middle 70s late this afternoon.
Northeast Ohio weather: Dry September stretch continues; warm up begins tomorrow