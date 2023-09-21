2 Strong 4 Bullies
Police provide update on New York bus crash that killed one and injured dozens

By Jeff Slawson
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WAWAYANDA, N.Y. (WOIO) - Orange County New York police are expected to provide an update on the charter bus crash that killed one person and hurt dozens.

According to the Associated Press, the bus was carrying high school students when it ran off the New York highway and down an embankment. The bus was heading towards a band camp at the time.

The crash, which happened about 45 miles northwest of New York City, led to 43 people sent to local hospitals with at least five people hurt badly, the AP is reporting.

Aerial footage of the crash shows the bus lying on its side with a ladder that was used to help rescue those involved.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul said that state troopers and emergency workers were on scene to help.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

