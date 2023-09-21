2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
W82TXT
Deals

Ralph the Twinsburg Turkey: Community mourns loss of ‘beloved feathered friend’

Ralph the Twinsburg Turkey: Community mourns loss of ‘beloved feathered friend’
Ralph the Twinsburg Turkey: Community mourns loss of ‘beloved feathered friend’(Twinsburg Police Association)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 11:30 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWINSBURG, Ohio (WOIO) - Four months after Ralph the Twinsburg Turkey strutted into the city and the hearts of the community, he crossed Gobble Gobble Lane over to the Rainbow Bridge.

The Twinsburg Police Association shared the saddening news about the the town’s unofficial mascot on Sept. 20:

The Twinsburg Police Association even honored their “beloved feathered friend” by updating their Facebook profile and banner pictures to photos of Ralph:

Ralph the Twinsburg Turkey: Community mourns loss of ‘beloved feathered friend’
Ralph the Twinsburg Turkey: Community mourns loss of ‘beloved feathered friend’(Twinsburg Police Association)
Ralph the Twinsburg Turkey: Community mourns loss of ‘beloved feathered friend’
Ralph the Twinsburg Turkey: Community mourns loss of ‘beloved feathered friend’(Twinsburg Police Association)
Ralph the Twinsburg Turkey: Community mourns loss of ‘beloved feathered friend’
Ralph the Twinsburg Turkey: Community mourns loss of ‘beloved feathered friend’(Twinsburg Police Association)

As the Twinsburg Police Association stated, “Ralph was more than just a turkey; he was a symbol of resilience, beauty, and charm.”

Those qualities inspired community members to even create a Facebook page just to keep up with his “antics.”

The Ralph the Twinsburg Turkey Facebook page posted this obituary, which stated Faithful Pet Cremation Services of Twinsburg is coordinating final arrangements”

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Willowick Officer Maddie
Willowick police officer, 27, suffers stroke 2 days before her wedding
Ethan Liming Trial
Jury deliberations begin in trial for Akron brothers accused in death of Ethan Liming
Even after getting new info, Tesla hadn’t restored the supercharging feature and they hadn’t...
Tesla blocks woman from charging her car
Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb is cared off the field with an injury during the first...
Cleveland Browns coach confirms Nick Chubb will be out for season: ‘Very disappointed’
Lakewood man dies in Cleveland car crash

Latest News

Lorain restaurant to close after nearly 3 decades of service
Lorain restaurant to close after nearly 3 decades of service
Browns Great Grocery Giveaway
Cleveland’s Great Grocery Giveaway ends season with help from former Browns players
K-9 Ares passed away Sunday after being diagnosed with lymphoma.
Munroe Falls police mourn death of K-9 Ares
Willowick Officer Maddie
Willowick police officer, 27, suffers stroke 2 days before her wedding