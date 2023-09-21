Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick: ‘I’m not a dirty player’

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Minkah Fitzpatrick said Thursday he feels bad about the hit that injured Browns running back Nick Chubb but insisted it’s “part of football” and he’s not a dirty player.

The Pittsburgh safety said he admires Chubb’s game after facing him multiple times over the years and had a brief word with Chubb right after the play to assure him the hit wasn’t intentional.

Chubb, 28, is out for the season.

