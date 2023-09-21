2 Strong 4 Bullies
Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick: ‘I’m not a dirty player’

By Christopher Dellecese
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 3:21 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Minkah Fitzpatrick said Thursday he feels bad about the hit that injured Browns running back Nick Chubb but insisted it’s “part of football” and he’s not a dirty player.

The Pittsburgh safety said he admires Chubb’s game after facing him multiple times over the years and had a brief word with Chubb right after the play to assure him the hit wasn’t intentional.

Chubb, 28, is out for the season.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

