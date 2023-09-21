2 Strong 4 Bullies
Wanted: Parma man on the run for allegedly using rifle to hit victim during car theft

Michael Hughes, of Parma, is accused of hitting a victim in the head with a rifle while...
Michael Hughes, of Parma, is accused of hitting a victim in the head with a rifle while stealing their car. He is currently a fugitive after cutting off his GPS ankle monitor.(Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Department)
By Dan DeRoos
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 8:08 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -This week’s Cuyahoga’s Most Wanted features a Cleveland man who allegedly hit a victim in the side of the head with a rifle while stealing that person’s vehicle.

According to Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County, in February Michael Hughes and another person were stealing the victim’s car when he hit them, fired a shot in the air, and then pointed the rifle at their head.

The victim was left with serious injuries to their head.

Both suspects were caught, arraigned and were awaiting trial when Hughes cut off his GPS monitor and a warrant was issued for his arrest this month.

Before the case can continue for both Hughes and his co-defendant, Hughes need to be back in custody of the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department.

Hughes is described as 6′1″ and 160 pounds and was last known to be staying in the 2700 block of Brookview Boulevard in Parma.

Anyone with information on Hughes’ whereabouts should contact Crime Stoppers at 216-252-7463.

Tips that lead to an arrest and a conviction could be eligible for up to a $5,000 reward.

Calls are not recorded and tipsters can remain anonymous.

