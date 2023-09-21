“We have a right to know what is going on;” tenants at Richmond Heights apartment building want answers on empty leasing office

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Tenants at a local apartment complex are feeling neglected and abandoned.

They say the leasing office hasn’t been open for months and no one is answering their calls.

With no where else to turn, they called the 19 Troubleshooters.

“We have a right to know what is going on,” said Tenant Susan Smith. “Why is our rental office not open from Monday through Friday? We have a right to know as tenants.”

It’s a question Smith and other tenants at Loganberry Ridge Apartments in Richmond Heights have had for months now.

Where is their property management and why isn’t anybody answering to crucial safety code violations?

Smith got documents from Section 8 starting in July, alerting her to three failed inspections. They’ve since pulled out of their contract with Loganberry Ridge Apartments. Now, Susan’s looking for a new place to live.

One of the reasons for the inspection fail is the carpet buckling in different sections, posing as a tripping hazard.

Smith says she called the leasing office many times, hoping they would fix the problem. But no one ever answered.

So we tried.

“We are currently helping a resident or providing a tour of our beautiful community,” part of the Loganberry Ridge Apartments leasing office voicemail said.

When we stopped over at the leasing office, there were no residents being helped. Instead, the doors were locked.

So who’s in charge of this property? And why aren’t they available to tenants?

The Cuyahoga County Fiscal Officer’s website shows the current owner as Hillbrook Club Limited.

According to the Richmond Heights prosecutor, the company is facing more than a dozen criminal citations for failing to correct fire code violations.

“They’re scheduled to appear in court next Wednesday the 27th, said Prosecutor Mike Cicero.

It’s the start of a long legal process to hold the owner and property manager accountable.

